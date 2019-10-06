IGP: Police confident of smooth Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said the police are confident that the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election will run smoothly without any untoward incident. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

JOHOR BARU, Oct 6 — The police are confident that the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election will run smoothly without any untoward incident.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) had its own Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in dealing with all situations.

“In Johor, the democratic process is mature, we can see it. We have held elections many times, so InsyaAllah (God willing) everything will go well,” he told a media conference after the presentation of the Jasa Pahlawan Negara medal to 195 recipients, comprising police officers and personnel, who had served during the communist insurgency.

On the number of policemen to be mobilised for the election process in Tanjung Piai, Abdul Hamid said it would be determined by the state police chief.

“I think it will be the usual number, as I have said, we do not expect any untoward incident, such as fighting to happen.

“Alhamdulillah, it (Tanjung Piai) is also not far from Johor Bahru (JB), so, if we need extra policemen, we can get from JB, but as it is, there is no specific instruction to indicate a tense situation in Tanjung Piai,” he added.

On the issue involving the alleged sale of MyKad to foreigners, Abdul Hamid no new arrest had been made.

However, he said, discussions were in progress involving the police, the National Registration Department (NRD) and the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) to resolve the matter. — Bernama