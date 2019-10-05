Former interim Sarawak Bersatu chief accuses federal minister of WhatsApp defamation

Former interim chairman of the Sarawak chapter of Bersatu Datuk Seri Azman Samaon (centre) speaks to reporters in Kuching October 5, 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Oct 5 — Claiming himself a victim of defamation, Datuk Seri Azman Samaon has filed a police complaint against federal Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Mohd Yusof.

Azman, formerly the interim chairman of the Sarawak chapter of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), accused Redzuan of tarnishing his reputation with allegations of involvement in criminal activities on several posts to a WhatsApp group chat.

“The allegation against me was aimed to tarnish my image in the party. It was to stop the party leadership from confirming me as the Sarawak Bersatu chairman,” Azman told reporters after filing his report at the Kampung Gita police station yesterday.

Azman said among the allegations posted in the social media chat group “Bersatu MPT Team”, were his purported involvement in drug distribution, printing and distributing forged currency notes and conspiring with the police to protect criminal elements and forging government documents such approval of government tenders.

He said the poster identified himself as “HJ M Redzuan TSM”, adding that the allegations were posted before a townhall session with party chairman and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Kuching on September 16.

Azman claimed he later traced “HJ M Redzuan TSM” to Redzuan, and claimed he had proof to substantiate his accusation.

“I know his handphone number and the photograph appears with the handphone number is that of the minister,” he said.

He also claimed the minister’s aide had contacted him and asked him to withdraw his complaint while he was giving his statement to the police yesterday.

He explained that he only filed the complaint now as he was away in London after the townhall and only returned on September 30.

“As a human being, I was upset with the allegation hurled at me,” Azman said.

Azman said the allegation against him has also tarnished his image a leader of 16 non-governmental organisations such as being chairman of the Bumiputra Consumers Association.

Azman also said he is contemplating taking legal action against Redzuan.

“I will discuss with my lawyer to file the legal action,” he said.

He promised to announce a more “bombastic” news on October 31, but declined to give clues what that news will be.

Malay Mail is trying to reach the federal minister for comment.