Oct 14 ruling for Ku Nan’s corruption case

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The High Court here today set October 14 for ruling on the RM2 million corruption case against former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan fixed the date after hearing submissions from Deputy Public Prosecutor Julia Ibrahim and lawyer Datuk Tan Hock Chuan, representing Tengku Adnan, who is also Putrajaya MP.

“I will not make the decision in a hurry, I will determine whether there is a prima facie case or not. I will also look into the case as best as I can,” he said.

Tengku Adnan will be called to enter his defence if the prosecution succeeds in establishing a prima facie case against him.

His trial began on July 2 with 23 prosecution witnesses including former Kuala Lumpur mayors Tan Sri Ahmad Phesal Talib and Tan Sri Mohd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz, and Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd managing director Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong, called in to testify.

On January 23, Tengku Adnan, 68, pleaded not guilty before Judge Mohamed Zaini after his case was transferred from the Sessions Court to the High Court on December 14, 2018.

According to the charge, Tengku Adnan, as a public servant, namely, Federal Territories Minister, had accepted for himself RM2mil from Chai via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd which was deposited into the CIMB Bank account of Tadmansori Holding Sdn Bhd in which he had an interest, when it was known that Aset Kayamas had connection with his official duties.

Tengku Adnan is alleged to have committed the offence at CIMB Bank Berhad, Pusat Bandar Damansara Branch here on June 14, 2016, under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to two years, or fine, or both, upon conviction. — Bernama