Dr M: Meritocracy, colour-blind schools start with good values

Dr Mahathir (centre) pointed out the importance of interracial mingling during childhood, noting that such values ingrained during their formative years. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — A good education system where meritocracy and all races mingle freely can only happen when good values are instilled and practised from the start, the prime minister said today.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad added that Malaysia’s education system is only as good as the values taught to the young in explaining how education is the backbone to success.

“What we are is what we accept as our value system; if we have a good value system, then we will perform well and then we will succeed.

“It is important that from a young age we should implant in them good values, but this is quite difficult in Malaysia because we have accepted that different races should have different schools,” he said at the regional LawAsia Constitutional and Rule of Law Conference 2019 here.

Dr Mahathir pointed out the importance of interracial mingling during childhood, noting that such values ingrained during their formative years.

“If the people want us to really forget about race, there must be occasions when they are young, for them to come together.

“That is what we tried to do but there have been very strong feelings, even against having the same campus for all three schools, the national schools, Tamil schools and Chinese schools,” he said.

