Maszlee: Sabah schools to get extra RM15m from Education Ministry for repairs

Education Minister Maszlee Malik chats with students during a visit to Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Brunei in Mambakut, Sabah October 3, 2019. — Bernama pic

PAPAR, Oct 3 — The Education Ministry has provided an additional allocation of RM15 million for maintenance and minor repair of government schools in Sabah this year, its minister Maszlee Malik said today.

He said the additional allocation was provided to enhance school infrastructure in Sabah.

“It is also to ensure the same quality of education between Putrajaya and states like Sabah and Sarawak are maintained,” he told reporters after visiting Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Brunei, Mambakut near here today.

Also present were Sabah Education and innovations Minister Datuk Yusof Yacob and State Education director Mistirine Radin.

Maszlee said his ministry would continue to work with the Sabah Education and Innovation Ministry to improve the condition of schools in the state.

“We do not want Sabah to be left out in education. That is why the government is committed towards ensuring all Malaysians get the opportunity to obtain education,” he added.

Besides the RM40,000 allocation for minor infrastructure and electrical work at SK Kampung Brunei, he said, the government also approved an allocation for building of a new block at the school this year.

The ministry will also distribute book aid from Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka to all school libraries in Mambakut, he added. — Bernama