Foreign minister: Govt ready to help local company facing trouble in Maldives

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah addresses a media briefing at Wisma Putra in Putrajaya October 3, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 3 — Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah today said that the government is ready to offer assistance to help any local companies facing trouble overseas.

Saifuddin was responding to issues surrounding WZR property Sdn Bhd that filed for arbitration against the Republic of Maldives over an alleged breach of contract, amounting to nearly US$30 million (RM124 million) of arrears for a project in the Hulhumalé reclaimed island there.

He said it is common for such issues to arise in foreign countries when a change of government takes place.

“In most cases, we will study the situation and if we are convinced it is bona fide, it is our responsibility to facilitate and assist Malaysian companies who are doing good business there,” Saifuddin said during a media engagement session at the ministry’s complex here.

