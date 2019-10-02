FT minister: 90pc Kampung Baru landowners agree with govt offer

A resident cycles in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur September 22, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said Kampung Bharu Development Corporation (PKB) has received about 700 to 800 forms from Kampung Baru residents on redeveloping the area.

He said from the total number of forms received, about 90 per cent of the landowners agreed with the offer of RM850 per sq foot by the government.

“So far, we were informed that 700 to 800 forms have been returned to PKB and from the total more than 90 per cent agreed with the offer given by the government,” he said in the Ruang Bicara programme aired over Bernama News Channel (BNC) last night.

On some parties who put the rate up to RM2,000 per sq ft in the area, Khalid stressed that the rate offered by the government was based on the valuation determined by the Valuation and Property Services Department.

“It is a price based on professional valuation.

“Kampung Baru is open to anyone, anybody can offer not only the ministry and government, anybody who feel the land price is RM2,000 and can afford to buy, nobody will stop it,” he said. — Bernama