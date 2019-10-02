Ex-CEO of Companies Commission hit with 33 corruption charges totalling RM5.71m

Former Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) CEO, Datuk Zahrah Abd Wahab Fenner, is escorted by police at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court October 2, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Datuk Zahrah Abd Wahab Fenner, a former chief executive of the Companies Commission of Malaysia, today claimed trial to 33 corruption and abetment charges amounting to RM5.71 million.

Her son, Abdulazeez Wan Ruslan, was also charged at the same Sessions Court, with four counts of corruption and abetment amounting to RM160,000.

Both mother and son will face trial together as their cases are related.

Judge Azura Alwi set bail at RM300,000 for Zahrah and RM70,000 for Abdulazeez.

“I have decided that for the accused Zahrah, bail is set for RM300,000 with two sureties and for Abdulazeez, it is set for RM70,000 with one surety.

“Both the accused must surrender their passports until the case is completed and present themselves at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters in Putrajaya in the first week of every month until the trial is over,” she said.

Abdulazeez Wan Ruslan, son of former Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) CEO, Datuk Zahrah Abd Wahab Fenner, is escorted by police at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court October 2, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

