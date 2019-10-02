DOE to monitor air, water quality at Bukit Pelanduk

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 2 — The Department of Environment (DOE) will monitor the quality of air and water in the area at Bukit Pelanduk, Negri Sembilan, following the fire at a waste disposal centre belonging to Kualiti Alam Sdn Bhd there today.

According to the DOE, the fire broke out at about 1pm and the Fire and Rescue Department was able to douse the flame by about 3.45pm.

“DOE will continue to monitor the air and water quality in the area to ensure it is safe,” it said, adding that the department and the Fire and Rescue Department are investigating the incident.

It also advised the public against going near the site of the fire and for information on air and water quality in the area to call the toll free line at 1-800-88-2727 or the Negri Sembilan DOE at 010-3639017. — Bernama