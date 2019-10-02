Actress Zarina fined RM17,500 for possessing, selling cosmetic products without Health Ministry notification

Actress Zarina Zainuddin was fined RM17,500 by the Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to six counts of owning and selling cosmetic products without the notification of the Ministry of Health. ― Picture via Instagram/Zarina Zainuddin

PETALING JAYA, Oct 2 — Actress Zarina Zainuddin was fined RM17,500 by the Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to six counts of owning and selling cosmetic products without the notification of the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Zarina, 49, made the plea on behalf of Addura Marketing Sdn Bhd, of which she is a director, before Magistrate M. Bharat.

Five of the charges were for possession of various cosmetic products without the MOH notification, comprising several boxes of Addura Black Soap, Addura Day Cream and Addura Night Cream.

The other charge was for selling a set of cosmetic products of the same brand.

All the offences were committed at the premises of Addura Marketing in Subang Jaya,near here at 11.45am on January 9 this year.

The charges were framed under Section 18A (1) of the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984; and formed an offence under Regulation 18A (15) of the same regulation, which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 for the first offence or fine of up to RM100,000 for the second and subsequent offence.

Earlier, prosecuting officer from the Health Ministry’s pharmaceutical enforcement branch in Selangor, Ong Sally, who prosecuted, asked the court to consider the factor that this was not Zarina’s first offence.

In mitigation, Zarina, who was unrepresented and in tears, said she had stopped selling the cosmetics and started a new business. — Bernama