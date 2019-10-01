Jho Low helped plan Abu Dhabi crown prince’s trip to sway voters for GE13, says 1MDB ex-CEO

Datuk Seri Najib Razak and UAE's Sheikh Mohammed Zayed Al Nahyan pose for a photo during Najib's visit to UAE at Istana Mushrif in Abu Dhabi, on May 18, 2014. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Fugitive financier Low Taek Jho planned the visit of Abu Dhabi’s crown prince here in 2013 to raise support for Barisan Nasional ahead of the 13th general election, Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi told the High Court today.

Testifying against Datuk Seri Najib Razak during the latter’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption trial, the firm’s former chief executive Shahrol said Low, or Jho Low, had organised the visit of General Sheikh Mohammed Zayed Al Nahyan to publicise the cooperation between the two countries in an effort to boost the public and investors’ confidence in BN.

“At the time the visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi was also orchestrated by Jho Low as one of the political activities to give confidence to investors and the Malaysian people that a project is really happening.

“What I see from all the work that is being done and what had happened, it shows that all of this planning concludes to an objective which I’m not sure of.

“However, the fact that Jho Low told me that this fundraising will bring a huge impact in the GE, it is plausible and consistent seeing that the GE was conducted in the same year,’’ he said.

The project Shahrol is referring to is the US$6 billion joint venture between 1MDB and Abu Dhabi’s Aabar Investment PJS, which was officially formed April 16, 2013.

The joint venture would see 1MDB and Aabar inject US$3 billion respectively into the fund, with equal stakes.

