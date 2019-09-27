Stop enticing our assemblymen, PBS president tells Warisan govt

Ongkili said the party would continue to strengthen its machinery, leadership and the grassroots in light of the recent defection. — Bernama pic

PENAMPANG, Sept 27 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Seri Maximus Johnity Ongkili today said that the party is disappointed with the departure of another one of its elected state assemblymen, describing the act as dishonourable and irresponsible.

He accused the ruling party of continuous attempts to pinch PBS assemblymen despite having two-thirds majority.

“It is disappointing that the Warisan-led government was formed through the process of politicians leap-frogging and still continue to entice our members to join them.

“This clearly shows that the Warisan-led government fears the Opposition. Otherwise, why would they continue enticing our assemblymen to join them when they actually have the two-thirds majority,” he said during a press conference at the party headquarters in Donggongon today.

Ongkili said that its assemblymen were constantly being enticed to cross over to Warisan.

“I confirm that all our YBs are constantly approached and given promises. Even when they are at the driving range and hitting balls, they are approached and there are whispers.

“This shows that the ruling party is weak and has no confidence in itself and is facing internal pressure and Opposition threats,” he said.

He stressed that political leap-frogging was an act of betrayal to the voters’ trust and must be stopped.

“It is so rampant in Sabah. It cannot be condoned and must be stopped. That is why PBS continues to support the reintroduction of the Anti-Hop Law.

“Our view is simple: If you want to change party, from the party that you won your seat with, then you should act responsibly and resign as an assemblyman.

“We urge him to do the honourable thing and practise integrity, go back to the people and see if the voters approve of such the irresponsible act of leap-frogging,” he said, referring to Labuk Assemblyman Abdul Rahman Kongkawan who announced his departure from the party today.

Earlier today, Abdul Rahman tendered his resignation as the PBS vice president and Labuk division chief to join Parti Warisan Sabah, citing a better platform to perform his duties.

Ongkili said the party is disappointed with his departure but not distracted from its agenda and will continue to pursue and defend voters’ struggles.

He said Abdul Rahman’s departure was particularly disappointing as his father was a founding member of PBS.

“We had high hopes in Rahman to continue the track record of his late father, Datuk Haji Kongkawan Panglima Kulang, who was also the founding member of PBS. His late father had served the people full heartedly and with full resilience till the end.

“It is a pity that he failed the final test. Obviously, he must have been tempted by the government and its leaders for political rewards and promised a better life in government,” said Ongkili.

He said Rahman, a first-term assemblyman, was chosen to contest in place of veteran Datuk Michael Asang based on his contribution to the party.

He said Rahman won because of the PBS and Barisan Nasional flag.

“Labuk has always been a PBS stronghold. The seat, since the formation of the party in 1985, had been won consecutively by PBS and trashed all Opposition parties,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ongkili said the party would continue to strengthen its machinery, leadership and the grassroots.

“We have a solid machinery in Labuk. There are readymade leaders that can replace him as divisional chief. With Rahman’s departure, PBS will continue with its struggle, train new leaders and get ready to face the next election,” Ongkili said.