Clear skies across peninsula Malaysia as haze eases

Blue skies are seen above the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya September 24, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Clear skies return to the country today after being enveloped in haze for two weeks as the overall air quality improves as at 6pm today.

The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) in a statement said the general haze situation was better following the onset of the inter-monsoon which begins today and will continue until early November.

“The inter-monsoon means southwest winds which earlier blew from a neighbouring country to Malaysia has changed direction and with that the haze situation improved,” the statement said.

In fact all schools in the country operated as normal today as API readings fell further.

According to the Malaysia Air Pollutant Index Management Sistem (APIMS), only seven areas recorded unhealthy API as at 6pm today compared to 14 at noon.

The seven areas involved two places in Selangor namely Johan Setia, Klang (161) and Klang (108); two in Perak, Seri Manjung (127) and Tasek (111); Putrajaya (107); Nilai, Negri Sembilan (110); and Temerloh, Pahang (102).

Meanwhile 59 areas recorded moderate API.

An API reading of between 0 and 50 is categorised as good, 51 to 100 (moderate), 101 to 200 (unhealthy), 201 to 300 (very unhealthy) while it is hazardous for 300 and above. — Bernama