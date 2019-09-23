EC to announce Tanjung Piai dates on Oct 1

The Election Commission will hold a special meeting on October 1 discuss the Tanjung Piai by-election. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — The Election Commission (EC) will meet on October 1 to discuss the by-election in the Tanjung Piai seat triggered by the death of its incumbent, Datuk Mohamed Elias Abu Bakar said today.

The EC secretary also confirmed the commission has been formally notified of the vacancy resulting from Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik’s death by the Dewan Rakyat today.

“In relation to that, the EC will hold a special meeting at 10am on October 1.

“The meeting will be chaired by EC Chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun and will discuss key dates such as the election writ, nomination day, polling day and the voter register to be used as well as other preparations for the poll,” Mohamed Elias said in a statement today.

A press conference will be held after the announce the dates.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Md Farid, 42, died on Saturday from a heart attack.

In the 14th general election, the Tanjung Piai Bersatu deputy chief won the seat with just a 524-vote majority over MCA’s Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng.

The parliamentary constituency, a known MCA stronghold in the past, had been traditionally contested by DAP since 2004.

For the general election last year, however, DAP yielded the seat to Bersatu as part of seat negotiations within the pact.