Putrajaya offers RM6m cash average for each plot of Kampung Baru land

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad speaks during a townhall session with Kampung Baru landowners in Kuala Lumpur September 21, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 ― The government has offered Kampung Baru landowners the maximum value of RM850 per square feet for their land, which amounts to over RM6 million for each available plot said to average around 8,000 per square feet.

Putrajaya said landowners with properties on their plot of land will be paid an additional amount based on the value of the property.

“I was told the average plot of land there is 8,000 psqf,” Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad told a townhall session with Kampung Baru residents here.

“That would amount to RM6 million plus.”

Khalid said the amount offered was based on the best value of the land considering its status as Malay Agriculture Land.

Land with such status are often capped at a much lower price even if the location is deemed premium.

MORE TO COME