After appeal against police action, Raja Permaisuri’s Twitter page goes dark again

A screen capture of Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah’s deactivated Twitter page.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah’s Twitter page is no longer accessible.

Tunku Azizah had reactivated her @cheminahsayang account this morning to clarify that she did not leave the social media platform previously due to alleged online harassment.

She also made an appeal for the police to not take action against those accused insulting her on Twitter.

Tunku Azizah then explained that she deleted her Twitter account previously for personal reasons.

The Permaisuri Agong said she and Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah have never filed reported any previous insults to the police and stressed that Malaysia is a free country.

Tunku Azizah’s actions today have led to an outpouring of appreciation on Twitter, with Malaysians lauding her for defending those accused of mocking her.

Earlier today, the police confirmed that they have released Parti Sosialis Malaysia’s (PSM) Khalid Ismath on bail following his arrest yesterday on suspicion of making seditious comments related to the Permaisuri Agong.