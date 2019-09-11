Malaysia Day celebration in Kuching moved to indoor stadium due to haze

A dance performance at the Sarawak Malaysia Day 2017 celebration at the Sibu Town Square September 16, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Sept 11 — The haze has forced the authorities to shift the Malaysia Day celebration on Sept 16 indoors.

The celebration will now be held at the indoor Stadium Perpaduan and not at the open Padang Merdeka as was originally planned, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said today.

He said the decision was made yesterday at a meeting of the Malaysia Day Organising Committee as the haze is expected to prevail until the end of this month.

“After being briefed by the Meteorological Department, Natural Resources and Environmental Board (NREB) and the Department of Environment (DoE) on the haze situation, we have no choice but to relocate the venue to the indoor stadium because of the health issue,” he told a press conference.

Awang Tengah, who is also the Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development and Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources, said about 100 hotspots were detected in Kalimantan (Indonesia) and what made it worse is that the wind is moving towards Sarawak.

“As for Sarawak, so far there are no hotspots detected. What is important is that we cannot put the health of the public at risk in case the Air Pollutant Index goes beyond 200,” he said.

Thus far, Awang Tengah said, the preparations made at Padang Merdeka for the celebration have reached almost 80 per cent.

He said he could see the disappointment when the decision was made to shift the venue because “they (the participants) are very eager to perform”.

“But, for the good of everybody, we had to make the decision. All the committee members are planning what should be implemented given the short time to make adjustments but I am confident of their commitment.

“However, we will still give our best to ensure that this Malaysia Day celebration will be another success and the main highlights of the celebration at the indoor stadium will still be the same as the ones already planned for Padang Merdeka,” he said.

Among the highlights are a 300-drum performance, shadow play and a float parade. — Bernama