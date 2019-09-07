Perak MB: Support halal products without boycotting others

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the state government was committed towards the ‘buy Malaysian first’ practice but other campaigns were blowing too much hot air. — Picture by Farhan Najib

TAPAH, Sept 7 (Bernama) — The Perak state government supports efforts to prioritise halal or Muslim products but stressed that there should be no boycott on other goods.

Announcing this today, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the state government was committed towards the “buy Malaysian first” practice but other campaigns were blowing too much hot air.

Urging the people to preserve the harmony among all groups within the state, in line with the call of the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, he said that “if we start something that touches on the sensitivities of other people, it could result in untoward incidents”.

“If you want to talk about Muslim or halal products, go for it but to boycott other products is not good,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal, who is also the assemblyman for Chenderiang, added that everyone needed to reflect at length on the consequences of their actions on the nation.

The mentri besar said this after launching the state-level [email protected] programme at Arena Merdeka Tapah here, which saw the attendance of about 500 visitors.

The programme, which began yesterday, is hosted by the state Information Department and the Batang Padang District and Land Office, among others. — Bernama