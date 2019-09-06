Pressed for undersea tunnel probe report, MACC says such info confidential while cases active

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, chief commissioner Latheefa Koya speaks at the launch TM Berhad’s Group Integrity and Governance at the TM Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur September 6, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and other investigative agencies may not divulge details of investigations that are active, Latheefa Koya said today.

The MACC chief commissioner said such information would only be publicly disclosed in the event charges are filed.

“That is not just for us but any organisation will not be able to get those papers because it is still under operation, and that is not possible,” Latheefa said after officiating the launch TM Berhad’s Group Integrity and Governance at the TM Convention Centre.

She was responding to a question about the written requests sent to her and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador by MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

Wee is asking to see the police report the commission is said to have filed regarding leaked investigation papers into the Penang undersea tunnel project and for updates to any related probe.

“But if he asks for the report once investigations have concluded, it will all depend on how and what is his locus standi in terms of requesting those things,” Latheefa said when asked if the authorities would grant Wee’s request in the future.

Wee wrote formally to Latheefa and Abdul Hamid yesterday, and sent a copy of the letter to Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mohamed Hanipa Maidin.

The Opposition lawmaker also revealed that he had sent similar letters to Latheefa and Abdul Hamid’s immediate predecessors Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull and Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, but received no response.

An online blog previously published what appeared to be copies of the MACC investigation papers and alleged that the commission detected possible abuses in the project.

Hanipa disclosed earlier this year that the MACC has filed a police report on the matter and directed Wee to source the report from the commission after the latter pressed him for a copy.