Stop depending on handouts, start being industrious, PM tells Muslims

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah smiles as Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a dialogue in conjunction with a dinner for the Malaysian diaspora in Phnom Penh September 2, 2019. — Bernama pic

PHNOM PENH, Sept 2 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today urged Muslims to do away with the mentality of depending on others for aid and assistance.

The Malaysian prime minister said Muslims must constantly strive to be industrious, honest and efficient to enhance their socio-economic standing.

“It is very sad when we find Muslims everywhere mired in poverty and dependant on aid from others. Why? That is because they do not make enough effort.

“We know that when we own a trade or have a job, we do not have to rely on others.

“However, what we are seeing is the opposite we have the intelligence and the skills but we are not taking advantage of them. That is why we have to return to the foundations of Islam,” the premier said.

Earlier, Dr Mahathir received a courtesy call from Cambodian Muslim leader cum Senior Minister-in-charge of Islamic Affairs, Datuk Othman Hassan.

The prime minister, accompanied by his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, arrived in Phnom Penh today for a three-day official visit to Cambodia after 25 years at the invitation of his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen.

At the same event, Dr Mahathir was honoured with the Muslim Exemplary Leadership award by the Cambodian Muslim Community in recognition of Malaysia’s role in assisting the Muslims in the country.

Later, Dr Mahathir and Dr Siti Hasmah attended a dinner with the Malaysian diaspora here.

Some 300 Malaysians working and residing in the Cambodian capital attended the dinner. — Bernama