Preserve unity to build civilisation, says Perak MB

Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah and Raja Permaisuri Perak set to leave to attend the 2019 National Day celebration at the Taming Sari Road Heritage Square in Taiping, Aug 31, 2019. — Bernama pic

TAIPING, Aug 31 — The people of Perak have been urged to remain united and embrace the spirit of togetherness in building a great civilisation among the plural society.

In making this call, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said all parties should also steer clear of actions that could ruin the glory of the nation.

“We have to realise that a successful nation is made up of people who always learn important lessons from history.

“The Larut War and May 13, 1969 tragedy can be repeated if we don’t learn from our past mistakes. Confrontation and bloodshed will not bring any good,” he said in his speech at the prize-giving and tea party ceremony in conjunction with state-level National Day 2019 celebration here today.

The event was graced by Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah.

Elaborating, Ahmad Faizal said the selection of Taiping heritage town for this year’s state National Day celebration was to express the gratitude of the people as the town has been recognised as among the top three sustainable cities in the world.

Ipoh City Council (MBI) was named the best contingent in the local authority, statutory body, private sector, and non-governmental organisation category, while Perak Islamic Religious Department emerged winner in the government department category. MBI also clinched the title for best attire.

A total of 111 contingents took part in the state-level National Day parade at Dataran Warisan. — Bernama