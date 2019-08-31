In Merdeka message, Sultan Sharafuddin warns against fake news that can jeopardise nation’s peace and security

The Selangor Sultan hoped that every year’s National Day celebrations on August 31 will continue to inculcate the spirit of patriotism and love as well as compassion for the country in the hearts and minds of the people.— Picture by Firdaus Latif

SHAH ALAM, Aug 31 —The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today reminded Malaysians not to easily believe fake and slanderous news on the social media that can jeopardise the country’s peace and security.

He said every citizen should have a responsibility to avoid any form of conflict and disunity arising from negative elements of some parties, aimed at destroying the nation’s unity that has been built over the years.

“Practice tolerance and strive to understand each other, and at the same time, celebrate the differences in customs, culture, and religion so we can continue to live in an atmosphere of independence in the real meaning of the word.

“I pray that Malaysians are always blessed with lasting peace and prosperity,” he said on his official Facebook page ‘Selangor Royal Office’ in conjunction with the 62nd National Day celebrations today.

The Selangor Sultan also hoped that every year’s National Day celebrations on August 31 will continue to inculcate the spirit of patriotism and love as well as compassion for the country in the hearts and minds of the people.

Sultan Sharafuddin said the patriotism should be expressed in the form of strong unity and harmony in order to maintain the country’s economic prosperity and well-being of the people.

“Praise to Allah (God), Malaysia today celebrates its 62nd National Day in a harmonious and peaceful atmosphere,” he added.

He said both he and Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin wish all Malaysians a Happy National Day. — Bernama