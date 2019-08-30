Report: Court tells MACC to name Pekan Umno office bearer in forfeiture suit

General view of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya June 21, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has been ordered to disclose the name of an office bearer in its forfeiture bid against the Pekan division of Umno within seven days or risk its civil suit being rejected altogether by the court.

News portal Malaysiakini reported High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali as ordering the MACC to file an amended notice of motion and name the office bearer who is a respondent in the forfeiture suit by September 6.

“The non-compliance here does not justify the striking out. The applicant is given liberty to file an amended Notice of Motion that complies with Section 9(c) of the Societies Act within seven days from today.

“Otherwise, the main action will be struck out,” the judge was quoted as saying during the hearing this morning.

