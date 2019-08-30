Make a pledge to renew faith in each other this Merdeka, Guan Eng tells Malaysians

Lim Guan Eng said Malaysia’s greatest challenge is to fight racism and religious extremism from those opposing the Pakatan Harapan government. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Malaysians can show their love for the country and battle against divisive forces by making a simple pledge to uphold the Federal Constitution, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said today.

Lim who is also finance minister said the pledge is simply an affirmation to adhere to national unity, diversity, truth, political freedoms, rule of law, equal opportunity, clean governance, shared prosperity and environmental protection while rejecting racial and religious sentiments.

“The 62nd Merdeka celebrations is more than this year’s theme of ‘Sayangi Malaysiaku Malaysia Bersih’. It is a reaffirmation of the Merdeka spirit as embodied by our Federal Constitution.

“Make a simple pledge of national unity over division, diversity over dominance, truth over slander (lies), political freedoms over oppression, rule of law over personal diktats, equal opportunity over monopolies, clean governance over corruption, shared prosperity over crony capitalism and environmental protection over pollution,” he said in a statement.

Lim said Malaysia’s greatest challenge is to fight racism and religious extremism from those opposing the Pakatan Harapan government.

He said that confidence and public trust in the government must be restored to foster better national unity.

He reminded Malaysians that they have nothing to gain by following those who espousing racial and religious extremist actions.

“The country has everything to lose if we fail to focus on the economy, cost of living and economic well-being of the rakyat,” he said.

He added that the government’s current outreach programmes to get public feedback for its Budget 2020 is part of a wider effort to reaffirm Malaysians’ faith in each other.

“Let us celebrate Merdeka by renewing our faith in each other that only when we are united, we cannot fail,” Lim said.