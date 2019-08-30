ESSCom to introduce sea checkpoints as added security feature

ESSCom commander Datuk Hazani Ghazali addresses a press conference in Sandakan February 23, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 30 — The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) is to introduce sea checkpoints as a new feature to enhance security off the Sabah east coast.

ESSCom commander Datuk Hazani Ghazali said this will allow for better monitoring of vessels at sea.

“For example, we can order vessels engaged in barter trade at sea to call at these checkpoints after their transactions and before leaving the area,” he told reporters after calling on Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal at his office here yesterday.

He said the sea checkpoints will be set up upon receipt of federal allocation.

Asked about ESSCom cooperation with the security authorities of Indonesia and the Philippines, Hazani said it was going on with the carrying out of joint patrols.

“Besides, we also have discussions. Every month, we have a meeting. Next week, I will be going to the Philippines under the Trilateral Cooperative Arrangement (TCA) to exchange information and discuss the joint patrols,” he said.

On the meeting with the chief minister, he said it was a regular monthly meeting to update Mohd Shafie, who is also ESSCom chairman, on the security situation. — Bernama