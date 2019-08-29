PTPTN signs MoU to assist borrowers find jobs

National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan speaks during the National Economic Forum 2019 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur August 29, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with three agencies to assist borrowers find jobs after completing their studies.

The agreement was with the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM)), Jobstreet.com Sdn Bhd and Peninsular Malaysia Labour Department.

PTPTN chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan said as the leading education loan body, PTPTN sees the difficulties in seeking employment faced by its borrowers as also a problem felt by PTPTN.

“PTPTN understands the issue faced by borrowers and it has decided to help address the issue with the cooperation of these agencies as a corporate social responsibility (CSR) to borrowers.

“It is out of PTPTN’s jurisdiction and function but the CSR approach is taken by PTPTN as part of its efforts assist borrowers find jobs and facilitate their repayment 12 months after finishing their courses,” he added.

He told reporters after an exchange of MoU ceremony between PTPTN and its partners which was witnessed by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

The cooperation via the MoU will also help to improve loan repayment which would further assist the future generation and is expected to benefit one million borrowers.

Wan Saiful said the cooperation also hoped to aid earlier PTPTN borrowers since 1997 if they were still unemployed or wish to seek better jobs.

It is hoped the collaboration would assist borrowers who could not repay or could afford to pay consistently to give them more avenues to find better employment, he said.

Meanwhile, NCCIM honourary treasurer, Nazwin Don Najib said MyJobs under NCCIM is a platform for employers to promote vacancies as well as a channel for PTPTN borrowers to seek employment.

“The platform will assist in building a database on employment applications which could be used especially by members of NCCIM to meet their requirements of finding the candidates to fill vacant posts quickly.

“650,000 employers as members of NCCIM will provide job opportunities on contract or temporary employment training as short term measures before participants find better permanent jobs,” he said.

Meanwhile, JobStreet.com country manager Gan Bock Herm said JobStreet.com has 90,000 registered employers locally and abroad.

Apart from that, he said JobStreet.com has created a microsite for PTPTN to provide all functions of seeking employment.

“The additional service which is provided free to PTPTN borrowers covered various modules such as preparing for interview, basic soft skill learning, writing resume and many others,” he said,

He said the lessons would be made in a form of a short video and would be displayed randomly for training and could be used by PTPTN borrowers apart from providing information to JobStreet.com officers as well as industry employers to PTPTN borrowers. — Bernama