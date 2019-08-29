Dr M: Bersatu to hold party polls, AGM in January

Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said voting at the branch level will take place from January 25, 2020 until March, with division polls set to take place on April 4 next year. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 29 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s annual general meeting (AGM) will be held next year, with party elections, beginning at the branch level, set to begin in January, chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

He also announced that the party’s Elections Committee chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar has been appointed as the chairman of its election commission.

Dr Mahathir explained that voting at the branch level will take place from January 25, 2020 all the way up until March, with division polls set to take place on April 4 next year.

“The AGM and party elections will be held on June 20, 2020,” he said during a press conference after a central leadership meeting at the Perdana Leadership Foundation here.

He said only party members without any outstanding membership fees would be allowed to participate in the party polls.

“We will collect the fees for two years, because we did not collect it for last year, where each person is required to pay RM4.

“On top of that, every division needs to have 10 branches under them, who will pay the fees to their respective divisions,” he said.

