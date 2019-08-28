Agong, Permaisuri Agong climb to top of Borobudur Temple during Indonesia visit

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah pose for a picture on a visit to Borobudur Temple in Yogyakarta August 28, 2019. — Bernama pic

MAGELANG, Aug 28 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today climbed the steep stairs to the top of the majestic Borobudur Temple, the world’s famous heritage monument in Central Java, Indonesia.

It is a reflection of Their Majesties’ love and appreciation for cultural diversity, aesthetic value and history.

The Malaysian King and Queen spent almost an hour at the top of the temple to enjoy the beautiful sight and uniqueness of the monument’s architecture, as well as to mingle with other tourists, including from Malaysia.

Their Majesties were accompanied by the Governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo, Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and members of the Malaysian delegation.

The famous Buddhist temple, dating from the 8th and 9th centuries, is listed as one of the UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites. The compound of the temple covers an area of 2,500 square metres.

Earlier, Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah visited the Harto Soehardjo Complex in Kotagede to see the silver-crafting business in Indonesia.

Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah ended their packed itinerary this evening by watching a cultural show, ‘Sendratari Ramayana’ at the Rama Shinta Ballet Complex in Yogyakarta.

The royal couple spent over an hour watching the epic ‘Ramayana’ drama and dance performance, depicting the romance between Rama and his wife, Shinta, with the world’s most beautiful Hindu temple, the Prambanan Temple, on the background.

The Malaysian King and Queen arrived here today in conjunction with their four-day state visit to Indonesia from Monday.

Their Majesties are scheduled to depart home tomorrow. — Bernama