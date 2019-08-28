1MDB trial: RM2m cheque with Najib’s signature paid to manage his social media in 2013

Noorhaina Hirawani Mohd Noor, former CEO of Orb Solutions Sdn Bhd, is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex August 28, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak had signed off on a RM2 million cheque to a private agency in 2013 to manage his public image and social media accounts, the High Court heard on the first day of the ex-prime minister’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial.

Noorhaina Hirawani Mohd Noor, former CEO of the digital agency Orb Solutions Sdn Bhd, said the RM2 million cheque had been cashed in.

“I can confirm it was banked in according to the last bank statement,” she testified, confirming that the signature was Najib’s.

Noorhaina Hirawani is the fourth prosecution witness in Najib’s trial involving four counts of abusing his position for his own financial benefit totalling almost RM2.3 billion and the resulting 21 counts of money-laundering.

Among the 21 counts of money-laundering brought against Najib last September, he was accused of having used illegal funds by issuing cheques totalling RM22.649 million to five recipients, including a RM2 million sum to Orb Solutions Sdn Bhd on August 12, 2013.

MORE TO COME