Works minister says already issued jobs to fix Sarawak schools

KUCHING, Aug 26 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government has tendered out contracts to repair dilapidated schools in Sarawak, Works Minister Baru Bian said today.

He also said the federal government allocated RM100 million for the purpose this year.

“I think you will hear the award of the contracts soon, and I will probably be officiating at the groundbreaking ceremonies in some of these schools,” he told reporters after giving a keynote address at the Pacific Association of Quantity Surveyors (PAQS) Congress here.

He said the contracts are for 10 packages of up to three schools each.

Baru said repairing dilapidated schools was a priority as it concerned the interest of the students and teachers in Sarawak.

He said he had previously raised the matter in Parliament and the Sarawak State Assembly.

Baru, who is also the Ba’Kelalan state assemblyman, said both the state and federal governments would cooperate to ensure that the repairs are carried out as soon as possible.

“I understand the conditions of schools in rural Sarawak and also in Sabah and that they are really rundown, not only in the classrooms but also the teachers’ quarters.

“The environment needs to be conducive for the students to excel and teachers to be happy as well,” he said.

Baru said among the schools in need of repair are SK Lawas, SK Trusan and SK Ulu Lubai in Limbang Division.

On the RM350 million that the state government reportedly paid to Putrajaya as a precondition for the repairs, Baru said that was a Finance Ministry matter.

“I don’t have any information on that,” he said.