Nilai being considered for ECRL station, says N. Sembilan MB

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun speaks to reporters ahead of the Rantau by-election in Seremban April 12, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Aug 26 — Nilai is being considered as one of the stations in the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, aside from Kuala Klawang in Jelebu.

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the proposal was raised during a meeting between the State Government and Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) on August 8.

“The state government was informed that the ECRL route has not been finalised and needed to be studied from various aspects such as the social, environmental and operational impact, service level, unity and integration aspect, costs, and challenges in the implementation.

“In this regard, the first session of the discussion on the selected route was held with MRL on August 8. MRL had proposed a route that includes two stations in Negeri Sembilan, at Kuala Klawang and Nilai.

“There will be a briefing on the latest route for state councillors on Sept 18,” he said in response to Yap Yew Weng (DAP-Mambau) during the second sitting of the second term of the 14th State Legislative Assembly here today.

Aminuddin who is also Sikamat assemblyman said various benefits would be derived from the ECRL development such as employment opportunities in construction and transportation, as well as economic growth for Jelebu.

“The business environment will also be transformed, with the influx of workers. It will open more opportunities for small and medium economies besides increasing demand for food, housing, shops and transportation.

“Aside from that, the project could also be a catalyst for the tourism sector in Jelebu and at the same time promote existing ecotourism products such as the Kenaboi State Park and other forest eco parks,” he said.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (BN-Rantau) proposed for the Nilai ECRL station to be turned into an integrated transport hub.

“We want to propose to the state government to take into account the Malaysia Vision Valley 2.0 (MVV 2.0) development as there was in the initial plan, a station in the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail (HSR) project that had been approved as a station of international standard.

“We propose that the Nilai station be made an integrated transportation hub and if possible, for the ECRL line to be extended to enable east coast passengers to reach Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) directly,” he said. — Bernama