Suspended Johor Bersatu Youth chief questions party state leader’s integrity on Pasir Gudang issue

JOHOR BARU, Aug 25 — A suspended party leader today said that Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) chief Mazlan Bujang has opened the floodgates to more criticism towards his integrity for saying he was fighting for the cause of the small business operators near Pasir Gudang that was earlier ordered to be closed due to the recent bout of pollution in the industrial district.

Earlier this week allegations surfaced that Mazlan had played a role in the reopening of several factories in the industrial district.

Norul Haszarul Abu Samah, who was suspended in July as Johor Bersatu Youth chief for not toeing the ruling party’s line, said this was evident based on a recent audio recording in which Mazlan called a local authority officer to request for the re-opening of the sealed premises.

“Although YB Mazlan has stated that he has known the local authority officer for over 20 years, he must be more careful in establishing the boundaries of communication between a representative and a civil servant.

“Mazlan as an elected representative and also a Bersatu leader cannot arbitrarily use his position to request that the premises sealed on July 11 in Kampung Pasir Puteh be allowed to operate again,” he said.

The vocal 37-year-old said the integrity of Bersatu as a political party and Mazlan as an elected representative has been dented as the act is seen to be contrary to the issue of public safety and also environmental pollution.

“This is closely related to the integrity of a leader and a political party,” he said.

Mazlan is also the Puteri Wangsa assemblyman and also Tebrau Bersatu division chief. The Kampung Pasir Puteh area comes under his division and is also under the Pasir Gudang Municipal Council (MPPG).

Norul Haszarul said the fact that the civil servant filed a police report on Mazlan’s alleged interference proves that he was uncomfortable with the latter’s actions in dealing with the pollution issue that has endangered the lives of thousands of Pasir Gudang residents.

“The civil servant’s courage in making a police report against an elected representative should be commended for putting the safety of the people above the orders of a representative,” he said.

Yesterday, Mazlan hit back at his detractors by lodging a counter report at the Bandar Dato’ Onn police station against a pro-Barisan Nasional (BN) portal and also an MPPG administrator, claiming slander and damage to his dignity as a political leader.

The 54-year-old Bersatu strongman made it clear that he never ordered all sealed factories in the Kampung Pasir Puteh area of Pasir Gudang to be opened and denied threatening the complainant or interfering with his duties.