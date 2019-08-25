Mujahid: Govt ready to meet PPMM over inheritance issue

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya February 13, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PARIT BUNTAR, Aug 25 — The Government is ready to meet the Malaysia Muslim Lawyers’ Association (PPMM) to discuss proposals on state enactments on the administration and division of inheritance be placed under the jurisdiction of the Syariah Court.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof said the proposal is in accordance with the needs of Muslims.

“We know the issue of inheritance division or faraid is only practised by Muslims and it is among the religious requirements, yet when we want to pursue the matter, it is not filed with the Syariah Court but it is filed with the Civil Court and it has raised concerns,” he said.

Mujahid told reporters after launching the 30-kilometre Kayuhan Rahmah Merdeka which attracted 200 participants and the Kerian District Cycling Club at Bagan Tiang hall near here today.

He was commenting on a PPMM statement on August 23 which proposed states amend their enactments on administration and division of inheritance for Muslims to be placed solely under the jurisdiction of Syariah Court.

Currently in all states except Sabah, the Syariah Court has only jurisdiction to determine the distribution of inheritance to the beneficiaries while the Civil Court resolves issues related to the administration of inheritance for Muslims,

In another development, Mujahid expects the Rahmatal Lil Alamin programme to see success in 2020 after it is widely promoted throughout the country.

Mujahid said based on the programme campaign including the Rahmah programme, more than 20,000 people had been informed on the policy via Rahmah programme, Syariah Maqasid series, Rahmah ambassadors and campus tours.

“To date, we were not affected by groups out to create confusion among Muslims on the concept of Rahmatan lil Alamin,” he said. — Bernama