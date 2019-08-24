Johor Customs have seized various smuggled goods worth RM20.6m this year

BATU PAHAT, Aug 24 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department in Johor have confiscated about RM20.6 million worth of goods which were either being smuggling in or out of the state, from January to July this year.

Customs deputy director-general Datuk Azimah Abd Hamid said the amount involved 427 cases of items listed under the Customs (Prohibition of Exports) Order 2017, with a total tax value of RM27.9 million.

She said the major items seized during the seven months were cigarettes, with about 30 million stubs worth RM3.09 million and tax value of RM20.98 million through 140 cases.

“Apart from cigarettes, liquor was also seized, and involved 122,683 litres with a value of RM897,055.40 and tax amounting to RM3.89 million, through 98 cases,” she told reporters after the closing of a community service and awareness programme held at the SK Parit Lapis here, today.

Azimah added that ‘scrap’ vehicles worth RM1.62 million and RM2.33 million in tax smuggled in through 60 cases were also seized.

She said the department was concerned about the illegal import of scrap vehicles, which showed an increase of 15 per cent over the same period last year.

She also expressed concern on the smuggling of currencies in the state, with among the largest seizures recorded in the country worth more than RM6 million.

On the community service programme organised today, she said it was aimed at fostering good relations and cooperation between the Customs department and the community

“This yearly programme is meant to educate and instill public awareness of the consequences and effects of smuggling on the society, economy and national security.

“The programme also aims to change the public’s perception of the Customs department which is serious and consistent in its efforts to eradicate smuggling and prevent leakages from the country’s revenue,” she said. — Bernama