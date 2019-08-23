RON97 up by two sen to RM2.51 per litre

The retail price for RON97 petrol will increase by two sen to RM2.51 from RM2.49 per litre for the period of August 24, 2019 to August 30, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — The retail price for RON97 petrol will increase by two sen to RM2.51 from RM2.49 per litre for the period of August 24, 2019 to August 30, 2019.

Prices for RON95 and diesel remain the same at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre respectively.

“Based on the Automatic Price Mechanism formula, the retail price for RON95 and diesel for the same period should be RM2.21 per litre and RM2.25 per litre respectively.

“This is an increase from last week’s price where the retail price of RON95 was at RM2.19 per litre and diesel was at RM2.21 per litre,” the Finance Ministry announced in a statement.

The total subsidy borne by the federal government for the period is RM55.48 million with RM46.18 million for RON95 and RM9.3 million for diesel fuel.