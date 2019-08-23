Man who threatened to kill Perak exco released on police bail

Lee claimed to have received the death threat through a screenshot of a WhatsApp group which was sent to him. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 23 — A man who was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill DAP National Socialist Youth (DAPSY) chief Howard Lee Chuan How, has been released on police bail.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain, when contacted by Bernama, said the 35-year-old suspect was released yesterday afternoon.

The man was arrested last Tuesday following a report lodged by Lee’s aide.

Lee, who is also Perak Youth and Sports Committee chairman, claimed to have received the death threat through a screenshot of a WhatsApp group which was sent to him.

On another death threat, allegedly sent to Lee through his Instagram account, Razarudin said police did not receive any report on the incident. — Bernama