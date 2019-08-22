KLIA system disruption continues, but credit card service restored

Passengers check their flight information at KLIA in Sepang August 22, 2019, during a systems outage. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — The credit card system for the retail and food and beverage outlets at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has been restored, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) said today.

Travellers were earlier advised to use cash following a system disruption at both KLIA terminals.

Other airport functions that were affected included the internet connection, flight check-in, baggage handling, flight information display systems (FIDS) and MYairports mobile application.

The FIDS has since been restored as well.

In a string of updates on the airport operator’s social media channels, MAHB said it has deployed 500 staff on the ground to assist travellers while the systems are being stabilised.

Travellers have been advised to be at their respective terminals at least four hours ahead of departure to avoid missing their flights.

“Passengers can approach airport staff should they require any information or assistance,” MAHB said in an update on social media.

The disruption is expected to continue throughout the day.

MORE TO COME