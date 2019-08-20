Indonesian fisheries authority frees detained Malaysian fishing boat

LUMUT, Aug 20 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has succeeded in freeing a local fishing boat detained by an Indonesian Fisheries Surveillance vessel at 24.5 nautical miles north west of Pulau Jarak here, at 11 am yesterday.

Perak MMEA acting director, Maritime Commander Shahrizan Raman said the local fishing boat was freed after negotiations between Perak MMEA via boat Penggalang 13 with Indonesian patrol vessel, Orca 02.

He said, also involved in the negotiations about 8 am yesterday was MMEA’s ship named KM Nyalau.

“The fishing boat was allegedly detained at 7 am on the same day for inspection only and negotiations were conducted to free the boat with the crew, comprising two Thais and three Cambodians.

“The boat was then escorted to Bagan Pancor, Pantai Remis for further action and an investigation conducted found the boat was not at fault,” he said in a statement here, today. — Bernama