Utusan Malaysia struggling to sell assets because buildings have no CF, claim staff (VIDEO)

Utusan Malaysia workers protest over unpaid salaries in front of Utusan headquarters in Kuala Lumpur August 19, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Utusan Malaysia management is currently struggling to dispose of its assets, especially buildings which the company owns, as most of them do not have a certificate of fitness (CF).

According to one of its staff, and National Union of Journalists (NUJ) president Taufik Razak, Utusan has no other means of paying its staff salaries, unless the assets are all liquidated.

“One more, for your information, ladies and gentlemen. This one, if I were to say it, would be an embarrassment to Utusan.

“The issue as to why assets cannot be disposed is because most of the buildings intended to be sold, do not have a CF.

“When Umno was ruling, they did not pay heed to these things, because they felt that Umno would always be helping, but after Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) were toppled, when we want to sell our assets, we can’t sell,” Taufik told reporters, during a protest staged by the company’s staff here today.

He said that the management now is forced to acknowledge the issue and get the necessary certification, to ensure the buildings are safe for occupancy, before selling them.

About 100 workers from the publication’s editorial division comprising journalists, photographers and graphic designers staged a protest outside their office at Jalan Utusan here, demanding their wages which have not been paid for three months.

During the press conference, Taufik said that many of the publication’s workers have already resorted to borrowing money from loan sharks and are struggling to feed their children.

Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) secretary-general J. Solomon, who was present at the protest, also called for a speedy end to the workers’ predicament.

The veteran trade unionist lambasted Umno politicians, whom he said had benefited from the media coverage and publicity given by Utusan Malaysia’s workers, only to leave them in the lurch now.

“They also said they are trying to find buyers to take over Utusan, but they have been unsuccessful. They have been also saying they are trying to sell the buildings, but they are also unsuccessful. We find it very difficult to believe that story because they have properties with them, and they can actually sell some of the properties.

“Even if they can’t sell the properties, they must actually find a way to mortgage the properties. At least pay the salaries of the 200 workers involved, because the idea of selling properties has been conveyed by the management to the union for the last one year. So you can’t say you have difficulties selling the various properties in the last one year.

“So there is not enough effort put in by the Utusan Malaysia management, to find a resolution to date. It is unfortunate that Utusan Malaysia staff have been working for the politicians for almost 80 over years. In the last 80 years, they have made many politicians rich, they have protected many politicians in their positions in the last 80 years. But in the last one year, whatever effort that has been put in by the workers for the wellbeing of the politicians, they have now betrayed the trust of the workers,” he added.

Solomon also called for a total revamp of the editorial board and better journalistic practices, without resorting to articles which can led to disharmony in the country.

He however acknowledged that Utusan Malaysia journalists were merely taking orders from their editorial board, and their interests must be immediately attended to.

Solomon also expressed shock that Utusan Malaysia had issued the voluntary separation scheme (VSS) for many of its staff, despite not even having the funds to pay the severance packages, labelling the move as an attempt to “mislead and cheat the poor workers”.

“This is unlawful and ethically not right of any management,” he added.

Last year, the staff of newspapers Utusan and Kosmo! threatened to picket following a similar wage issue, but called it off after the management came up with an amicable solution.

The source said Utusan and Kosmo! staff are giving the management until August 19 to resolve the issue, or they will proceed with the protest.

As of December 2018, approximately 800 employees accepted the voluntary separation scheme. However, their payments were also delayed.

The Utusan Group, which publishes Utusan Malaysia and Kosmo!, is currently on PN17 status on the Malaysian Stock Exchange after failing to pay an outstanding debt of nearly RM1.2 million to two banks.