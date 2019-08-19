Perak youth and sport exco gets death threat

State Youth, Sports and Human Development Committee chairman Howard Lee Chuan How addresses the Perak state assembly in Ipoh April 23, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 19 — Perak state executive committee councillor Howard Lee today revealed that he has received a death threat via WhatsApp.

He said he was called by the police today to give statement over the death threat.

Lee, who is the exco in charge of the state Youth, Sports and Human Development Committee, said that his office lodged a report yesterday after he received the death threat via a WhatsApp group message.

He also said that he had screenshot the message which contains the death threat.

“Freedom of speech is a right recognised internationally and also guaranteed in the Federal Constitution. In fact, the Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the United Nations also recognizes the right to speak and voice opinions.

“However, I believe that the death I received could not be accepted as part of this human right,” he said in a statement.

“I’m always open and welcome difference opinions, but death threats such as this is a serious matter and requires further action from the authorities,” he added.

Lee, who is also DAP’s youth chief, said that he will leave investigations in the hands of the police.

“As a state exco, I have carried out my duties and responsibilities well,” he added.