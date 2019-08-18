At statistics congress, Dr M calls on nations to forge ideology of unity

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivers his speech during the national civics education launch in Putrajaya August 13, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has urged the global community to use the 2019 International Statistics Congress here as a platform to forge an ideology that represents unity and one that is willing to share data.

Reiterating the Malaysian government’s commitment to the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Dr Mahathir said nations must set aside their differences and work towards achieving common prosperity in a partnership that transcends economic standings.

“Malaysia is committed to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that has been set and is mobilising efforts with other countries to end all forms of poverty, to fight inequalities and to tackle climate change, while ensuring that no one is left behind,” the prime minister said in his keynote address.

“As such, it is important that we create an ideology that represents unity, sharing and adding value to each other.

“Countries must form a partnership regardless of economic standing, so globally we can overcome the challenges we face, including those related to poverty, inequality, climate, environmental degradation in order to achieve prosperity, and peace and justice.”

MORE TO COME