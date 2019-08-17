Restructuring of ESScom to boost agency’s capability, says CEO

ESSCom’s restructuring was being discussed in the National Security Council, which would detail the steps to enhance security in the east coast of Sabah. — Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, Aug 17 — The proposed restructuring of the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) is aimed at boosting its capability to ensure security of the area, said its chief executive officer Noor Alam Khan Abdul Wahid Khan.

He said the restructuring was being discussed in the National Security Council, which would detail the steps to enhance security in the east coast of Sabah.

“We also hope that the restructuring of ESSCom would increase the people’s confidence in ESSCom and their safety so that they can go about their daily activities as usual,” he said.

He said this to reporters at an ESSCom Merdeka programme with the people of Sandakan here today.

At the same event, Sandakan Member of Parliament Vivian Wong said ESSCom is an important element in making not only the people of Sandakan but also tourists feel safe from any criminal threats, especially cross- border crimes.

On the security of fishermen at sea, she said she would try to convince the government to make it compulsory for fishing boats to install the Automatic Identification System (AIS).

Earlier, ESSCom Commander Datuk Hazani Ghazali said ESSCom’s cooperation with other government agencies and departments is continuously enhanced through multilateral meetings, discussions and information sharing.

He also urged the public to cooperate by being more responsible for their own safety rather than just relying on the authorities to maintain security. — Bernama