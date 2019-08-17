Johor DOE to assess water quality at Sg Daing following Sg Kopok pollution

A quality assessment of water samples taken from Sg Daing will be conducted by the Johor DOE following the pollution at Sg Kopok in Pasir Gudang. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Aug 17 — The Johor Department of Environment (DOE) will conduct a quality assessment of water samples taken from Sg Daing following the pollution at Sg Kopok in Pasir Gudang.

Johor Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said the state government was aware of the problems faced by residents of Kampung Perigi Acheh and viewed seriously the pollution in Sg Kopok which is believed to have originated from its tributary, Sg Daing.

“In addition to assessing water quality, the DOE has also been instructed to inspect all industrial premises near Sg Daing to ensure that the operations at the premises are in accordance with the standards set under the Environmental Quality Act 1974,” he said in a statement today.

Tan said the move to assess water quality and having site inspections was decided after he personally went down to observe the water quality this morning with senior officials from various agencies.

“The Johor State Government will then take further action based on the laboratory results on the samples taken,” he said, adding that dialogue sessions would also be held with residents of Kampung Perigi Acheh to listen to their concerns and find solutions to the issues they faced. — Bernama