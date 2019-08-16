RON97, RON95 and diesel prices unchanged

Customers are seen at a petrol station in Puchong Permai December 27, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 remain at RM2.49 and RM2.08 respectively for the August 17 to August 23 week.

A Finance Ministry statement today quoted the retail price of diesel staying at RM2.18 a litre for the same period.

According to the statement, the retail prices of RON95 and diesel for the period should be RM2.19 and RM2.21 a litre.

“Nonetheless, the retail prices for both products (RON95 and diesel) are maintained at RM2.08 and RM2.18 in line with the decision of the government to stabilise the retail price of both petroleum products and for the economic well-being of the people,” the statement said.

The estimated subsidy borne by the government for the period is RM47.10 million. — Bernama