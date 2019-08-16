PM hopes local airports adopt creative technological innovation

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad visits AirAsia RedQ in Sepang August 16, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEPANG, Aug 16 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is looking forward to seeing all airports in Malaysia adopt creative technological innovations, in line with the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0) to enhance customers experience.

Speaking at the AirAsia’s RedQ in conjunction with his official visit to the airline headquarters here today, the premier said while the potential for growth was tremendous, it all came down to the application of knowledge.

“Hence, businesses not only have to arm themselves with new knowledge, but they should also take risks to apply their newfound knowledge to create new products and services, and new processes to boost productivity and efficiency,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said he was delighted to see AirAsia constantly challenging itself to adapt and master new technologies in its quest for continuous improvement and innovation.

“AirAsia comes across as a wonderful Malaysian success story, founded on innovation. It was the first airline in Asia to sell flights online when the rest of the industry was still using travel agents.

“AirAsia was also the first airline in Asia to have a mobile app and to take social media engagement with its guests seriously,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said this was in line with IR 4.0 where enhanced connectivity and automation had led to the creation of smart and autonomous systems fuelled by data and machine learning that are more efficient and less wasteful. – Bernama