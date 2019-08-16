Mujahid: 10 Malaysians died in Holy Land during Haj pilgrimage this season

Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mecca September 22, 2015. — Reuters pic

BESUT, Aug 16 — Ten Malaysian Haj pilgrims have died in the Holy Land to date, compared to 42 people at the Haj season last year, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

“The latest death was reported on Thursday night Malaysian time (about noon Saudi Arabian time),” he told reporters after a Town Hall programme at the Islamic Training Institute of Malaysia (ITIM) here today.

In the meantime, he said the government always took a proactive step in looking after the welfare of Malaysian Haj pilgrims including urging them to seek immediate treatment for any health problem.

The Haj season this time had ended with the first group of Malaysian Haj pilgrims expected to return home on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Town Hall programme, which was participated by about 300 participants including cadre officers of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (DIDM), was held to brief and explain on the policies which had been agreed to by the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs Malaysia. — Bernama