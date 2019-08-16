Azhar: EC to wait out appeal period for Kimanis seat before acting

Azhar said EC would take note of the Kota Kinabalu Election Court’s decision and was prepared to conduct a by-election if necessary. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 16 — The Election Commission (EC) has to wait for decision of the Election Court to be endorsed or up to 14 days for the appeal period to end before taking further actions on the Kimanis parliamentary seat in Sabah, says its chairman, Azhar Azizan Harun.

The Kota Kinabalu Election Court today declared the victory of Kimanis parliamentary seat by former foreign minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman in the 14th general election as null and void.

“As the parties involved have the right to appeal, the by-election will only be held if there is no appeal. or the process of appeal at the Federal Court has been completed,” he said in a statement following the court decision.

Justice Lee Heng Cheong decided that Anifah’s win was null and void after inspection on ballot boxes found elements of manipulation including additional ballots which violated election laws.

According Azhar, based on the decision of the Kota Kinabalu Election Court, the Kimanis seat P.176 was declared vacant and a by-election would be held.

Under the provisions of the law, the EC has to fill the vacant seat within 60 days from the date it was declared vacant, he said. — Bernama