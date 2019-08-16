State Fire Dept: 481 bush fires in 15 days in Sarawak

Firemen battle a wildfire in Pulau Bruit in Mukah August 10, 2019. — Picture courtesy of the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department

KUCHING, Aug 16 — A total of 481 bush fires were recorded in Sarawak from August 1 until noon today, said the State Fire and Rescue Department in a statement.

The incidents had affected land in several locations, totalling 546.2 hectares.

Among the affected areas were Kampung Sedi in Pulau Bruit, Kampung Sangki in Simunjan, Kampung Tuie and Kampung Supak in Betong, Taman Harmoni and Jalan Batang Lupar in Sri Aman, Jalan Marudi in Miri, and Kuala Baram.

The department said an average of 30 bush fires were recorded every day. — Bernama