Lawyer reports death threat, hopes Zakir Naik supporter won’t be given to violence

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Civil liberties lawyer Syahredzan Johan lodged a police report over a death threat against him as a precaution, but expressed hope that the incident was just an emotional response to his remarks about India-born preacher Dr Zakir Naik.

The political secretary of Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang filed the report today at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters just before noon over the threat made on Facebook yesterday.

He also expressed shock at the threat, saying he was accused in it of trying to get the Muslim preacher deported when he had only suggested that the latter’s permanent resident status be revoked.

“But because of this, I still received a death threat. I hope this supporter of Zakir Naik only remains emotional and does not act on it (the threat) and I will leave it to the authorities to handle,” Syahredzan told reporters after filing his report.

On Twitter this morning, he revealed both the death threat and the identity of the person who sent the messages.

The person warned that he would decapitate the lawyer if Dr Zakir is deported.

“You are a bastard. You expel Dr Zakir Naik, I will hunt you until I find you and I will separate that pig head of yours from your body. This I swear for the sake of Islam and the Malay race,” the person wrote.

The man also accused Syahredzan of paying “Indian boys” to protect him, claiming none would do so unless there were rewarded with pay.

Lim, who was also present, said he was appalled by the threat and said this should be condemned by all.

“Whatever the conflict, we can gather and discuss and debate the topic in a rational way and not by using force or terrorism.

“This is because we do not want Malaysia to become a country where intimidation is allowed,” said Lim.

Yesterday, Syabredzan suggested that Putrajaya revoke Dr Zakir Naik’s PR status, following his reported inflammatory remarks against non-Malays at an event in Kelantan over the weekend.

He said the controversial preacher’s status could be revoked at any time under the Immigration Act 1959/63 since his remarks were allegedly prejudicial to public order.

Separately today, Federal Criminal Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed confirmed the preacher was under investigation for issuing intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.