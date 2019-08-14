Man under Poca watch nabbed over snatch theft, robbery cases

The suspect is under remand for seven days to facilitate investigations. — AFP pic

JOHOR BARU, Aug 14 — A man, who is under supervision probation under the Prevention of Crime Act (Poca), was arrested by police yesterday in connection with several snatch and robbery cases reported in the Kluang district.

Kluang district police chief ACP Mohd Abduh Ismail said police arrested the 31-year-old suspect at a house in Jalan Kampung Tengah, near Kluang.

Following questioning, it was found that the man was believed to be responsible for three snatch and robbery cases reported in Kluang, including a snatch theft that was recorded on CCTV and the recording viralled on social media, he said in a statement today.

He said the suspect, who is placed on POCA supervision in Rompin, Pahang, and had gone missing since June, had 16 previous records and also tested positive for drugs.

Mohd Abdul said with the arrest of the suspect, police recovered, among others, a Honda RS150 motorcycle, a black SGV crash helmet, a black Longchamp bag and a black MCM wallet, bank cards and a Maybank cheque for RM6,500

The suspect is under remand for seven days to facilitate investigations. — Bernama